Toledo’s Sisters in Law nonprofit awarded the 2017 Outstanding Program or Organization Award

When a teenage parent needs legal help, where can they turn? Resources are little to none, but one group of pro bono women attorneys are helping our community: Sisters in Law. The group of women lawyers work in partnership with Mom’s House (momshousetoledo.org), a Toledo nonprofit founded 21 years ago that assists at-risk single mothers, ages 13-24. Along with supporting empowering and important programs, the attorneys each mentor a teenage parent, helping to navigate legal situations, such as parental agreements, domestic relations, housing, employment matters and more. The Ohio State Bar Foundation awarded Sisters in Law the 2017 Outstanding Program or Organization Award, given annually to a program or organization that promotes dissemination of information about, increases access to, and/or generates improvements in, the Ohio justice system.