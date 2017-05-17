Help turn ideas into fully supported community projects during the Toledo Soup Spring Social. The volunteer-led, micro funding event will give four organizations, selected based on their proposal to the committee, the opportunity to present their idea to attendees. The winning group will head home with the proceeds generated by the attendee’s $5 entrance fee. So head over, drop $5 (we know you have $5, come on), enjoy some soup and listen to the people planning Toledo’s future. 4pm. Sunday, May 21. Hensville, 406 Washington St. toledosoup.com