Eager to further demonstrate what a good partner Toledo and Jeep can be, the city has made life just a little bit rougher for everyone not driving an “all-terrain vehicle with kick-ass 4-wheel drive,” complains a source allegedly from within 1 Government Center.

The Toledo City Commissioners have purportedly made a decree that no further city funding will be shared with the Ohio Department of Transportation, with regards to the stretch of I-75 running from exits 205A (Jeep Parkway) to exit 210 (Alexis Rd.). “The rough stretch of asphalt, with its numerous closed off-ramps, potholes and weather-affected fissures will make a great strip of road to showcase just what Jeep is capable of. And when you think ‘Jeep,’ you think ‘Toledo.’ People driving down that stretch of freeway will ideally better appreciate the resiliency and fortitude of the Glass City,” a letter, embossed with official-seeming letterhead explained, recently.

The effort is just the latest in a long push to keep Jeep synonymous with Toledo, especially with the recent announcement of the new submersible Jeep, a highly secretive project rumored to kick off in 2020.