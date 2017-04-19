Get on track with the history of our railroad during the 10th annual Train Day. Hosted at the Toledo Amtrak station by All Aboard Ohio, this family-friendly day celebrates the power of the locomotive and the importance of freight and passenger trains to our country. Check out trains, five operating model railroad layouts, rail-related artworks, informational exhibits, displays, a children’s train ride, and more. Vendors and experts will be available to answer questions. Stop by the Rail Advocacy tables to learn what we can all do to support this national asset. 9:30am-4pm.

Downtown Toledo Train Station/Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza

415 Emerald Ave. | 419-241-91555 | toledotrainday.org