Lace up your shoes, put your pup on a leash, and get ready for a 1.25 mile walk for the Toledo Humane Society’s 32nd annual Bark in the Park. Enjoy games for pups and kids, great food, live entertainment and plenty of cute pets. The donations raised help to care for more than 4,000 animals that pass through the shelter every year. 11am-2pm. Saturday, May 20.

Toledo Area Humane Society

827 Illinois Ave. | Maumee | 419-891-0705

Toledohumane.org