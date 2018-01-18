The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts 3rd Annual Latino Mental Health Forum

Members of the Toledo Latino community: don’t let mental health issues be a mystery for your family. Register for Promoting Wellness and Recovery— “Latino Families and Children: Coping with Mental Illness.” This day-long National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) event encourages Latino families to enjoy a series of presentations, meet with specialists and peruse information on mental health in a safe environment. Sponsored by Harbor Behavioral Health and the University of Toledo Medical Center. Registration required. 8:45am-4:15pm. Friday, October 27.

University of Toledo Scott Park Campus Auditorium

2225 Nebraska Ave | 419-243-1119

namitoledo.org