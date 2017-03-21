Do you feel unsafe walking around Toledo? According to number-crunching site Graphiq, you should. Posting the statistics to their real estate intelligence site Find the Home, Graphiq claims Toledo is the most dangerous city in Ohio. Collecting statistics from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report (2015), the list claims Toledo has 1,128.9 violent crimes reported per every 100k people, with the total population at 279,552. The list puts Toledo in leagues with St. Louis, Detroit and Oakland as the most dangerous cities in their respective states.