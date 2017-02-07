“Fake it ‘til you make it.”

Has the popular phrase meant to boost confidence permeated media protocols? Do journalists still care about the facts? Was Hillary Clinton eating pizza with pedophiles at D.C. hot spots?

No.

So, why do these stories go viral?

Whether it’s the Bowling Green Massacre, a presidential piss fetish or #AlternativeFacts, fake news is trending.

With a little help from social media, a divisive political environment and revenue-driven content, this rapidly growing phenomenon has begun to saturate the media landscape. As journalists and readers alike scramble to verify stories and sources, fake news continues to thrive.

Is it sloppy journalism, or something more insidious? Is it totally false, or based in truth? What exactly does “fake news” even mean?

Learn how to determine what’s real by joining the Press Club of Toledo and the Toledo Lucas County Public Library for a free Pressing Issues Forum tackling issues related to fake news during Fake News: It’s Real, It’s Here, And Journalists and Communication Professionals Alike Have to Deal With It.

During the public forum, a panel of journalists and educators will help define the term, explore how fake news has impacted communications and offer insight into navigating these troubled waters.

Tackling the issues are:

Keith Burris, Editorial Page and Associate Editor, The Blade

Anthony Knopps, News Director, WTOL & Fox 36 television

Rebecca Regnier, Digital Media Manager, WTVG-13 television

Saif Shanhin, assistant professor of journalism, Bowling Green State University

Robert Bortel of the Press Club of Toledo and Director of Student Media at Bowling Green State University will be the forum moderator.

9-10:30am. Friday, February 4.

Toledo Lucas County Public Main Library

McMaster Center

325 N. Michigan St., 419-259-5200

