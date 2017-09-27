The Holiday with Heart Charity celebrates 40 years of pride

The Holiday with Heart Charity has worked to provide financial support to the local LGBT community for nearly 40 years. Help support the group’s continued efforts during the 40th annual Holiday with Heart Charity Gayla on Sunday, December 3 at the Toledo Club. Enjoy dinner, dancing, and tons of fun. This year, proceeds from the event will benefit The University of Toledo LGBTA Initiatives, YGE Program (Young, Gay, and Empowered), and the Toledo Community Foundation Holiday with Heart Fund. Reservations close on Wednesday, November 29, so make sure to buy your tickets now. $85 for a single ticket. Tables also

available. 419-470-3937. hwhcharitygayla.org