The Future Looks Fast With Hyperloop

200 miles in 20 minutes

The future looks fast. Currently under development by a handful of companies, the Hyperloop™, a concept human and cargo transport system to be powered by the sun and to move at the speed of sound. Does that harken to science fiction? Maybe, but maybe not. Learn about the Hyperloop™ and whether it can become a reality during the Hyperloop Info Session at Code City. The session will be led by the Toledo Team for Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, working to make Toledo a stop on the planned New York to Chicago route.

6-8pm | Monday, April 30

Code City | 119 N. Ontario St, Toledo

facebook.com/hyperlooptt | facebook.com/hyperloopx

This event is free.