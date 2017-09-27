Tent City kicks off with Veterans Matter Walk

About 11 percent of the adult homeless population are veterans. Combat that statistic with the Veterans Matter Walk, which will kick off Tent City this year. Walk or run in an effort to raise funding that will be donated to housing homeless veterans. The goal this year is $20,000 and your help is needed to achieve it. Tent City, a weekend-long event, teaches organizations and individuals how to help the less fortunate during a downtown campout. Sign up to participate in a variety of ways, even if you don’t camp. 6pm. Friday, October 20.

Civic Center Mall, 750 Jackson St.

