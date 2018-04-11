Save The Ta-Tas

For 25 years, Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio has served those affected by breast cancer by funding life-saving research and helping the uninsured in our community access services and education. Support the continuation of their mission and celebrate their accomplishments, during Komen of Northwest Ohio’s 25th

Anniversary Gala. Enjoy dinner, dancing, and live music from Detroit’s Dan Rafferty Band. $150+

6-10pm | Saturday, April 14

Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel | 444 N Summit St

komennwohio.org