How are sports working to revitalize downtown Toledo? Find out when Joe Napoli, President and CEO of the Toledo Mud Hens Baseball Club, Toledo Walleye Hockey Club and Hensville heads to Lourdes University on May 12. Speaking on the topic “Why a Vibrant Downtown Toledo is Important to the Entire Toledo Region,” Napoli will draw from his 25-year career in sports management to answer that question. In addition to his local work, he’s also been a part of the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Tigers organizations. 10am. Friday, May 12.

Lourdes University Franciscan Center

6832 Convent Blvd. | Sylvania

419-885-3211 | lourdes.edu