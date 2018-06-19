Resources for LGBTQ+ Toledoans

Equality Toledo’s newest project is, quite literally, feeding the needs of the LGBTQ+ community. Equality Toledo’s new food pantry offers food assistance, LGBTQ+ resources, hygiene kits, and more, with future plans to offer specific items, like chest binders, to trans individuals. “We want visitors to get connected to LGBTQ+ resources that Equality Toledo has close ties with, or a close working relationship with,” said executive director Analese Alvarez.

Located at Collingwood Presbyterian Church (2108 Collingwood Blvd), the pantry is open from 5-8pm on Tuesdays and from 1-4pm on Saturdays.

419-407-6225 | equalitytoledo.org