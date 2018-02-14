Press Club of Toledo Hosts Discussion On Approaching The Media Effectively

When should you send a press release? How long should it be? What should you include?

Approaching the media can be difficult. Learn what it takes to get your story covered by the news during the Press Club of Toledo’s next Pressing Issues Discussion, “Approaching The Media Effectively: A Discussion for Nonprofits, Organizations, Artists, and Entrepreneurs.”

Whether you’re a nonprofit, a creative organization, an entrepreneur, an artist, an activist, or just someone with a story that needs to be told, knowing how— and when— to contact the media is crucial to communicating your message with the general public.

Learn the dos and don’ts of attracting the media’s attention, ask questions and receive advice from a panel of media and marketing professionals who will help you learn how to get your story in the news.

The panel of experts include:

Kim Bates (assistant managing editor, The Blade)

Allie Hausfeld (reporter, WTOL Channel 11)

B.J. Fischer (Director of Strategic Operations/Thread Marketing Group)

Moderator:

Chrys Peterson (principal at Chrys Peterson Consulting, LLC/ and former Toledo television news anchor)

5:30pm. Thursday, March 22.

Huntington Room

Toledo-Lucas County Public Library Main Branch.

Free and open to the public.

RSVP on Facebook.