Harvey House of Northwest Ohio, the first LGBTQ+ and allied youth community center in Northwest Ohio will soon open the first and only LGBTQ+ and allied youth community center in Northwest Ohio. A ribbon cutting ceremony and open house on Sunday, March 5 will celebrate the new, safe space for LGBTQ+ youth, aged 12-19 and a drop-in center that encourages socialization, education and resources. In addition to classes on a variety of social topics pertaining to inclusiveness, Harvey House will also hold game and movie nights, as well as regular recreational opportunities. For teens in need, there will also be emergency food, hygiene products and clothing, and connections for counseling, drug and alcohol recovery

programs, health services, job opportunities and legal assistance.

1-4pm. Sunday, March 5.

Harvey House | 1415 W. Sylvania Ave

harveyhousenwo.org