Local Latino advocacy group IMAGE of Northwest Ohio invites you to take part in the Diamante Awards, a cultural celebration for the community recognizing individuals and organizations in NW Ohio for their outstanding achievements and service to Latinos. The Awards also raise money for scholarships that benefit Latino students. 6-9pm. Thursday, September 14. $25-$75.

Bowling Green State University Wolfe Center for the Arts

1300 Ridge St. | Bowling Green

419-382-1380 | diamantetoledo.org