The recent passing of Ohio House Bill 59 honors professional baseball’s first black player, Moses Fleetwood Walker, whose tenure with the Toledo Blue Stockings predated Jackie Robinson by 58 years. Walker, born and raised in Ohio, played for the Toledo team in 1883. His career was cut short when the American Association and the National League banned African-Americans in pro ball until Robinson broke the barrier in 1947. If the bill is approved by the Ohio Senate and Gov. John Kasich, Moses Fleetwood Walker Day will be celebrated annually in Ohio on October 7, Walker’s birthday.