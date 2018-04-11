Metroparks Get Mod With New Changes

Spring is here and the Metroparks are booming with exciting changes.

A project is currently underway to plant 35,000 trees on nearly 68 acres of land at Blue Creek, Oak Openings Preserve, Swan Creek Preserve and other properties in the Oak Openings Corridor, due to be completed on April 30. The reforestation is made possible through a grant award through The Nature Conservancy, which has donated $1.3 million in grant funds to the Metroparks since 2010.

The Metroparks Toledo board announced a bike share program to be managed by the City of Toledo. Gotcha Bike LLC (of Charleston, South Carolina) received a contract to install 100 bikes and 18 docking stations throughout the region.

Lucas County’s newest park, Howard Marsh Metropark, will open on Saturday, April 28. The 1,000-acre property is a functioning wetland with six miles of dike-top walking trails, a quarter mile of boardwalk, seven miles of navigable water and two kayak launch docks.

Howard Marsh | 611 S Howard Road, Curtice

(just north of State Route 2, adjacent to the Metzger Marsh Wildlife Area)