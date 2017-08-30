Learn about the Glass City’s history with the Unholy Toledo Tour

Toledo’s past is filled with bootleggers, houses of ill repute and gambling joints. The area around Fifth Third Field used to be known as “Below the Dead Zone” or the Tenderloin district, where lawlessness and carnality ruled. Learn more about the Glass City’s history with the Unholy Toledo Tour presented by the Toledo History Museum, a two-hour bus journey through the streets where some of Toledo’s most infamous misdeeds transpired, with a guide explaining everything in lurid detail. The THM offers tours on the third Saturday of the month throughout the year, with the next one at 10am on Saturday,

September 16. $35. Tours depart from (and return to) the Glass City Cafe at 1107 Jackson St. 419-708-3925. unholytoledotours.com