Public transportation is crucial to community health. Want to help improve our current system? Join the Toledo Area Regional

Transit Authority (TARTA) for a discussion about our public bus system during the TARTA Public Transit Forum. Community feedback is important. Get on the bus!. 5-6:30pm. Monday, November 13.

lKent Branch Library

3101 Collingwood Blvd. | 419-259-5340

TARTA.com