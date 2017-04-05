In celebration of sobriety, witness the turnaround from a deadly addiction to a humorous performance. During Racing for Recovery’s event Stand Up with Racing for Recovery, comedian and former addict Scott Putnam will share his story of rehabilitation while providing laughs with his comedy. Headlining the night is Mike Green, a club favorite and multi-comedy competition winner. Support a good cause and help Racing for Recovery continue to provide services for recovering addicts. 8-10pm. Thursday, April 13. $10.

Maumee Indoor Theatre

601 Conant St. | 419-897-8902 | maumeeindoor.com