Keeping our teachers in Toledo

As Toledo loses young professionals to other cities, a new initiative has sprung up in the form of a collaboration between the University of Toledo and Toledo Public Schools. Teach Toledo is an initiative that seeks to both educate teachers and keep them local while providing students with a diverse population of educators. The first cohort of would-be teachers will attend five semesters of coursework that will culminate in an Associate of Arts degree. Those who wish to become active teachers will go on to receive Bachelor of Education degrees. Enrolled students will receive a 22 percent tuition scholarship per semester as well as state-of-the-art training in African-American and Latino culture. Interested applicants living or working in urban Toledo will be given preference in the application process.

For more information about the program

call 419-283-8288 or visit

utoledo.edu/education/teachtoledo/about.html