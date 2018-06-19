Juneteenth—Black Lives Matter Day

June 19th is not a federal holiday, but it is the day in 1865 that news of emancipation reached the last group of enslaved people in Galveston, Texas. While Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation was delivered two-and-a-half years prior, it was up to slaveholders to communicate that slavery was illegal, so it took a while before the last group of enslaved black people learned about their freedom. Contemplate what this history means to America with the Community Solidarity Response Network of Toledo during Juneteenth, or Black Lives Matter Day, celebrated this year on Saturday, June 23. Join the Network during this positive celebration of unity, liberty and a continued future of realizing and claiming freedom. For more info, call Bro. Washington Muhammad at 419-973-0248. Free.

11am-4pm | Saturday, June 23

Frederick Douglass Community Association | 1001 Indiana Ave

419-244-6722 | facebook.com/csrntoledo