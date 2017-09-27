Join the news media conversation

Fake news? Fair coverage? The Trump Presidency has certainly shaken up the public’s relationship with the media. How does partisan politics impact the press, and why do Democrats and Republicans have conflicting opinions about the objectivity of political coverage? Join the conversation during the Lifelong Learning Hot Topic: Americans’ Attitudes About the News Media. Cost for this informative session includes a lunch. $10/Lifelong Learning members. $15/non-members. 11:15am-12:45pm. Friday, November 17.

The Franciscan Center of Lourdes University

6832 Convent Blvd. | 419-824-3707

lourdes.edu/lifelong