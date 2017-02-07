Time travel to the 1920s with The Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo for the Young Jewish Toledo Great Gatsby Soiree fundraiser, benefitting the Ahava program, which assists families raising children with special needs. Don your roaring ’20s attire for the soiree, be dazzled by the Midwest Dueling Pianos, participate in a silent auction, casino games and more. Dinner provided by Georgio’s Cafe International. $36/one person with one drink, or $54/one person with three drinks. 7:30pm. Saturday, March 4.

The Historic Lobby of The Valentine Theatre

410 Adams St. | 419-885-4461 | jewishtoledo.org/soiree