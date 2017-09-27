Internship events in Toledo

One of the most invaluable tools students looking to get started in a job field have at their disposal is an internship. Paid or not, you will gain experience, a recommendation and possibly even an actual job in a competitive industry. The American Advertising Federation and the Press Club of Toledo will co-host The Internship Event, giving students an opportunity to meet with employers in marketing, advertising and media fields. Continental breakfast included. Park in back of the hotel to access the conference rooms. 8am-noon. Saturday, November 4.

Hilton Garden Inn Levis Commons

6165 Levis Commons Blvd. | Perrysburg | aaftoledo.com

For additional employment and internship opportunties, attend the The Blade Fall Job & Education Fair, from 10am-3pm on Wednesday, October 25 at Parkway Place (2500 Parkway Plaza, Maumee). Job seekers are urged to bring resumes and be prepared to meet with recruiters.