Feast with purpose at the International Dinner and Bazaar Fundraiser. Water For Ishmael, a local religious charitable organization partners with local churches to extend compassion to all immigrants. An annual fundraiser dinner earmarks funds to provide English language education to refugee children, which this year, will be held at The Frederick Douglass Community Center with a goal to raise $15,000. Tickets must be purchased in advance. 6:30-8:30pm. Saturday, April 1. $18/adult, $65/family.

The Frederick Douglass Community Center

1001 Indiana Ave. | 419-720-8089

waterforishmael.org