Human Trafficking 101: An Interactive Discussion at The Toledo Lucas County Public Library

The Toledo Lucas County Public Library’s newest traveling topic is Human Trafficking 101. The library teams up with the Lucas County Human Trafficking Coalition to present an interactive discussion on human trafficking and some of the staggering data available from that clandestine world. This free presentation will be held at the various library branches. For more information, check out toledolibrary.org. Remaining October dates and locations:

6pm. Monday, October 16.

South Branch, 1736 Broadway St.

419-259-5395.

6:30pm. Tuesday, October 17.

Birmingham Branch, 203 Paine Ave.

419-259-5210.

6:30pm. Monday, October 23.

Toledo Heights Branch, 423 Shasta Dr.

419-259-5220.

7pm. Wednesday, October 25.

Washington Branch, 5560 Harvest Ln.

419-259-5330.