Food For Thought’s favored fundraiser is back again, ready to take the lunchbox staple out of the box. Tempt nostalgia as you taste curious creations inspired by the old standby PB&J at Jam City. For the 5th year of bringing local chefs, restaurant and the community together, this fundraiser will help support Food For Thought’s mobile pantries, which feed hungry families in Toledo. Last year, Jam City proceeds helped Food For Thought serve 3,500 families. $40. 6-9pm. Thursday, May 25.

Huntington Center

500 Jefferson Ave. | 419-972-0022

feedtoledo.org