Fund Toledo’s future

Toledo’s Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) seeks to engage community and connect with area leaders in support of Toledo development. Hosting a fun-filled fundraiser, Spotlight on Community Development: Cultivating Leadership, Toledo LISC is seeking to raise funding for economic development efforts in Toledo. The evening will also highlight recent LISC AmeriCorps members and their community partners. 6-8:30pm. Thursday, October 26. $50.

Museum of the Great Lakes

1701 Front St. | 419-419-0196

toledolisc.org