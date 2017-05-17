The Fulton County Indivisible Alliance, part of the national, progress Indivisible political movement, will host an event to educate, organize and mobilize calls for change into action. During the Indivisible Conference: Revitalizing Democracy, speakers interested in supporting social justice will share their insight. Guest speakers include: House Representative Teresa Fedor (D-45), who will address human trafficking; Linda Mansour-Ismail, an attorney and human rights advocate; and Cheryl Johncox of the Sierra Club, a public policy specialist who will discuss the EPA’s relationship to Lake Erie and the Maumee River. 8:30am-2pm. Saturday, May 27.

Maumee Indoor Theater

601 Conant St. | Maumee |419-897-8901

facebook.com/FultonCountyIndivisibleAlliance