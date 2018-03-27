Father John Dear Speaks: “Peace & Nonviolence in a Time of Climate Change.”

Catholic priest, pacifist, vegetarian and peace activist Father John Dear has dedicated his life to establishing peace on earth through community action. In addition to being a lecturer, teacher, and author of 35 books, Dear has been arrested over 75 times in acts of nonviolent civil disobedience. Hear from the longtime peace activist during his upcoming lecture, “They Will Inherit the Earth: Peace & Nonviolence in a Time of Climate Change.”

Dear will discuss his newest book, They Will Inherit the Earth, and the connection between climate change and global violence and war. A book signing will follow the talk.

7pm | Tuesday, April 10

Franciscan Center of Lourdes University

6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania | 419-824-3533

Sylvaniafranciscanvillage.org | facebook.com/FrJohnDear

Free admission, but donations are encouraged.