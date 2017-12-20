Eugenio Mollo Jr. to speak at firstthursdaytoledo

When low-income neighbors and immigrants in Ohio need help, where do they turn? Meet one impactful Toledoan making a difference during firstthursdaytoledo’s next talk, featuring Eugenio Mollo, Jr., (pictured on the right) Managing Attorney of the Agricultural Worker and Immigrant Rights Practice Group for Advocates for Basic Legal Equality’s (ABLE) Toledo office. The monthly series will host the ABLE attorney, who also serves as a member of the Steering Committee of Welcome Toledo-Lucas County (Welcome TLC) and as the statewide co-chairperson of the Ohio Poverty Law Center’s Immigrant Advocacy Task Force, for a lunch and discussion from Noon-1:20pm. Thursday, January 4. $15, please RSVP to FirstThursdayToledo@gmail.com by Friday, December 29.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church

418 N. Erie St. | 419-243-4214

stpaulstoledo.org