Empowering entrepreneurial women

According to a 2012 analysis of the National Women’s Business Council’s survey of business owners, the number of women-owned businesses increased by 26.8 percent between 2007 and 2012— and the momentum has only continued. Learn how this growth can continue during Women of Toledo’s Women Economic Empowerment #WEE Forum. A panel of women-owned business leaders will discuss the joys and challenges of being a women entrepreneur in Toledo. This free event includes a boxed lunch from Pam’s Corner. Sponsorship opportunities available. Registration required; visit weeforumfall.eventbrite.com to reserve your space. 11:30am-1pm. Wednesday, November 15.

United Way of Greater Toledo

424 Jackson St. | 419-377-5457

womenoftoledo.org