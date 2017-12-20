Drafts and crafts for dogs and cats

What’s easier than drinking beer to raise money for animals? If this suits you well, join Humane Ohio, a non-profit spay/neuter clinic and pet food bank, at their Ales for Tales Fundraiser. Each ticket includes one custom Ales for Tails 16 oz Brewhouse glass and one 16 oz pour of Helles Angel Pale Lager. Local band, Ice Cream Militia, will be providing musical entertainment. All ticket

proceeds go directly to Humane Ohio. 7:30-10:30pm. Wednesday,

January 17. $14-$16.

Black Cloister Brewing Company

619 Monroe St. | 419-266-5607 | humaneohio.org