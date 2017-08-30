Celebrate National Welcoming Week with the Women of Toledo

Celebrate National Welcoming Week (September 15-24) with the Women of Toledo during a very timely Panel Dialogue: Cultural Diversity & Family Traditions, as part of their Educational Initiatives Success Stories series. Discuss how tradition and ethnicity impact family dialogues and create unique, strong bonds. Enjoy light appetizers during a mix and mingle at 5pm before the program starts at 5pm. Tuesday, September 19.

Toledo Lucas County Public Library McMaster Center

325 N. Michigan St. | 419-259-5200

Wotculturalstories.eventbrite.com