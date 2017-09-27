Celebrate inclusion at the LIFT 2017 Midwest Conference

Celebrate inclusion with the LIFT 2017 Midwest Conference, which brings together predominantly African-American professionals from Ohio and surrounding states to network and learn from panels of prominent speakers. All races are invited to participate, as this conference is aimed at invigorating and uplifting area professionals looking to achieve more in their professional lives. Come network, learn and possibly be recruited by other area professionals who recognize your potential. Register in advance. Attend the full three-day conference or just the Champions of Leadership Breakfast 7:30-9am on Friday, October 27 (Three-day conference does not include the Breakfast). Event times for conference vary; check website for details. $140. Wednesday, October 25-Friday, October 27.

Holiday Inn Perrysburg French Quarter

10630 Fremont Pike | 419-874-3111 | jayramon.com