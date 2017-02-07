Want to enjoy fresh, locally-grown produce while supporting Bittersweet Inc., a local nonprofit that benefits adults and teens with Autism Spectrum Disorder? Bittersweet is accepting new members for their Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program. The CSA is a partnership between the community and Bittersweet’s farmers, many of whom are adults with autism who are given employment opportunities through the CSA program. Members of the CSA program are able to help out with agriculture-related activities and engage with individuals who work through Bittersweet. Two shares are available per season: the Standard Share ($300) feeds families, and the Petitie Share ($200) is great for couples or individuals. Spring season (April 25-June 22), Summer season (June 27-August 24), Fall season (August 29-October 26).

For more information, visit bittersweetfarms.org/csa