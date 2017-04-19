Want to appreciate the majesty of our avian friends in their natural environment but you just don’t know how to start? Join Beginning Birding Tours and they’ll point you in the right direction, give you a guidebook to properly identify species and even loan you a pair of binoculars. Few activities are more relaxing or yield better stories to bore people with at parties. 10am-Noon. Saturday, May 6, Sunday, May 7 and Saturday, May 13.

Pearson Metropark

Lallendorf Rd. | Oregon

biggestweekinamericanbirding.com