Ask A Patent/Copyright/Trademark Attorney night at the Toledo Library

Have you been sitting on an amazing book manuscript, invention or other creative intellectual property, but you’re worried about showing it in public for fear of it being stolen? Talking with a lawyer would help a lot, but they’re expensive. Head to the Toledo Library’s Main Branch for Ask A Patent/Copyright/

Trademark Attorney night, where area attorneys will answer your questions and discuss the differences between the various marks and how they apply to your work. 7-8:30pm. Thursday, January 4.

Toledo Lucas County Public Library Main Branch

325 N. Michigan St. | 419-259-5200 | toledolibrary.org