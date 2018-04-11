Around The World In A Day?

Think you can explore the depths of our community’s ethnic and cultural diversity in nine hours? Probably not, but it will be fun to try during the 9th annual Toledo Sister Cities International Festival, with a full day of non-stop performances, foreign language education, international and family-friendly activities, and a wide variety of craft vendors and ethnic foods. Previously held at the University of Toledo, the Festival has moved to the SeaGate Centre in downtown Toledo to accommodate growing attendance.

$7, General Admission

$5, Advance Tickets, Students (IDs), Seniors

Children under 10 are free.

11am-8pm | Saturday, April 14

Seagate Convention Centre | 410 Jefferson Ave, Toledo

419-245-3334 | toledosistercities.org