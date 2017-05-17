In the age of “alternative facts” and fake news, it’s no wonder many are asking the question Father Jim Bacik seeks to answer in his upcoming, Thursday, May 18 lecture— Political Discourse Today: Is Truth Dead? Fr. Bacik will explore how destructive political debates, full of polarized rhetoric and personal attacks, have hurt current conversations. On Thursday, May 25, Fr. Bacik will discuss the Administration’s proposed budget from a social justice point of view during another lecture, The Federal Budget: A Moral Document. $10 per lecture in advance, $15 per lecture at the door. 5:30-7pm.

Lourdes University Franciscan Center

6832 Convent Blvd. | Sylvania | 419-824-3961

Sylvaniafranciscanvillage.org