J’aime faire la fête! Et tu?

Did you understand that? If so, great. If not, no biggie. The only thing that matters is whether or not you like to party. If you do, join the Alliance Française de Toledo to celebrate its 50th Anniversary at a Mardi Gras Party. The dual celebration will include appetizers, champagne, music from the Toledo International Youth Orchestra, plus a sit-down dinner accompanied by music from Gene Parker and his band. During the party, enjoy dancing, magic, fortune telling and a chance to win a trip for two to France or St. Martin through a raffle.

RSVP in advance. $50. 6-11pm. Saturday, February 25.

The Sylvania Country Club | 5201 Corey Rd. | 419-537-9024 | aftoledo.com