Bringing together diverse and successful women leaders to speak on gender equity and empowerment, the third annual Women in Leadership Symposium invites NW Ohio women to gain a unifying perspective. To continue the discussion of women’s issues in today’s society, the speakers will address relevant topics to educate, inspire and encourage women from all walks of life to create or redefine their own goals. Speakers include Viva McCarver, chief human resources officer at BGSU; Ava Harter, a senior vice president at Owens Corning; Lynn Luther, member of Eastman and Smith Ltd. and Kim Hunter, treasurer and vice president of Investor Relations at Libbey Inc. Event includes breakfast and networking opportunities.

8-11:30am. Wednesday, March 8. $99.

University of Toledo | 2801 W. Bancroft St.

713-592-6998 | wilsymposium.com