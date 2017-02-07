Chase the cold away with frosty brews and hot funk. Fleetwood’s Tap Room and the Armory are throwing the season’s best party with Winter Fleetfest: Funk ‘N’ Stouts. Musicians including DJ Mattimoe, Joe Hertler and the Rainbow Seekers and Serita’s Black Rose will hit the stage while guests enjoy hearty brews from Maumee Bay Brewing, Black Cloister and Black Swamp Brewing. A tasting ticket gets you four samples of stouts and holiday-favorite brews. 21 and older only.

Saturday, Feburary 18 | 8:30pm-12:30am | $15

Hensville, 28 N. St. Clair St. | 724-2337 | hensvilletoledo.com