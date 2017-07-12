Violin vixens: Femmes of Rock at the Hollywood Casino

Part rock concert, part stage performance, the upcoming Femmes of Rock show at the Hollywood Casino is an undoubtedly cool event. A touring production by the Bella Electric Strings out of Los Angeles and Las Vegas, this show features five electric violins, backed by a band, playing foot-stomping rock covers.

Music from AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, The Eagles, David Bowie, ELO and more get the virtuoso treatment of these beautiful and talented women. Sing along to this instrumental concert as these girls entertain with their wit and theatrics.

8pm. Saturday, August 5.

Hollywood Casino H Lounge, 1968 Miami St., 419-661-5200. hollywoodcasinotoledo.com Free