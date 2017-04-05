Celebrate one of Western music’s favorite instruments during the Toledo School for the Arts’s 11th annual GuitarFest. Players of all levels are invited to come listen and learn from guest artists, vendors and fantastic local and national artists, such as jazz guitarist Peter Kharchenko, local blues artist Aayan Naim, singer-songwriter Kerry Patrick Clark, gypsy jazz musicians Don and Grant Flick, bassist Uncle Lewie, and Emily Keener, who will discuss her experience on season 10 of the hit show The Voice. Enjoy masterclasses, performances, activities, jam sessions and all things plucky. $20/adults. $15/students and seniors. 10am-2pm. Saturday, April 8.

Toledo School for the Arts

333 14th St. | 419-246-8732 | tickets.ts4arts.org