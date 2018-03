Four stages, vendors, visual artists and performers will make for a major party on the East Side during the Toledo Rave, featuring over 20 DJs from the Great Lakes Region playing the best in House, Lo-Fi, Techno, Dance and Electronica. Things get serious at midnight when the crowd’s energy reaches new heights.

18+ | $6

6pm-2:30am | Saturday, April 7

Mainstreet Bar | 141 Main St., Toledo

419-697-6297 | FACEBOOK: Toledo Rave 6