Join the Toledo Jazz Orchestra for their Registry Bistro series when The Parker/Potter Quintet performs selections from the “Great American Songbook.” Playing American standards from the canon of great tunes composed during the early 20th century (there isn’t actually a songbook), selections typically will be from the works of Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Irving Berlin and Richard Rodgers, amongst others. Price of admission includes hors d’oeuvres. 6-7:30pm. Thursday, May 18. $30/per person.

Registry Bistro

144 N. Superior St. | 419-725-0444

registrybistro.com